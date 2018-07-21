Practise racial harmony every day, says President Halimah

Schools are a good starting point for children to learn the value of racial harmony and practise it in their daily lives, said President Halimah Yacob as she marked Racial Harmony Day with parent volunteers and pupils at Qifa Primary School yesterday.

Together with Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education Low Yen Ling (left), the President took part in cultural activities and watched a skit by pupils on early immigrants casting aside their differences to make Singapore their home. "Although it is fun and lively, there is a very serious message. The message is that we may be different in terms of race, language and religion. And yet at the end of the day, it is a common humanity that we share," she said.

Madam Halimah said racial harmony is crucial, as shown by conflicts such as the 1964 riots, which she described as scary and filled with uncertainty.