Power outage hits Yishun, traffic lights and lifts affected due to third-party cable damage

SINGAPORE - Parts of Yishun experienced a 23-minute disruption in power supply on Friday (June 21).

Areas affected included Yishun Central, Yishun Ring Road, Yishun Avenue 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 9 and 11, Yishun Industrial Street 1 and Yishun Industrial Park A.

In a statement, energy provider SP Group said that the supply was disrupted at 4.31pm and restored by 4.54pm.

The disruption was due to cable damage, which occurred when a third-party contractor carried out works in the vicinity.

Officers were immediately deployed to affected areas, SP Group said.

Twitter user @11May1995 posted several photos at 4.41pm showing traffic lights and lift services, which were affected during the power disruption.

Some customers may continue to have localised interruption even though supply has been restored, and are advised to have their buildings' internal network reset, the energy provider added.

Yishun power outage. Kopitiam, traffic lights and lift all down. pic.twitter.com/zwYAnKBvzr — Alex cheah (@11May1995) June 21, 2019

The process may require assistance from their licensed electrical worker and assistance will be rendered where necessary, it added.

Earlier in the day, SP Group tweeted at 9.42am saying that parts of Yishun were affected by an electricity disruption.

#ADVISORY: Electricity supply to parts of Yishun was disrupted today. Our officers were immediately deployed to the affected area and our priority is to restore supply safely and as quickly as possible. We are investigating the cause of the incident. — SP Group (@SPGroupSG) June 21, 2019

Supply to the affected HDB blocks was restored by 10am, they said in a later tweet at 10.50am.