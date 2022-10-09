Power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint delays immigration clearance

SINGAPORE - Commuters and motorists using the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday morning were directed to the Second Link in Tuas after a power outage delayed immigration clearance.

The power outage started at about 1am and was restored several hours later.

"Immigration clearance and power at Woodlands Checkpoint have been restored," the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Facebook at 5.30am.

It also advised travellers to check the One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

Several commuters took to Facebook to complain that they were stuck at the Woodlands Checkpoint for several hours.

Ms Venessa Tan, who was on a bus from Singapore to Johor Bahru, said that the Woodlands Checkpoint was dark, with only emergency lights turned on.

"(ICA) officers had to handwrite our passport info," she said on Facebook.

Other motorists said that the diversion to the Second Link also caused traffic jams there.

Ms Muzafira Majab, who was returning to Singapore, said on Facebook at 3.39am that she was stuck at the Second Link.

"We came from (Woodlands) and was stuck for one hour and 10 minutes. Detoured, only to be stuck at Second Link for God knows how many hours."

The Straits Times has contacted the ICA for more information on the power outage.

On Aug 29, 2019, a localised power trip had affected the immigration clearance system at Tuas Checkpoint and caused heavy traffic at the arrival and departure car zones for more than six hours.