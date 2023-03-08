Power fault causes delay on stretch of Bukit Panjang LRT network

SINGAPORE - A traction power fault on the Bukit Panjang LRT line has caused a delay in travelling time from Choa Chu Kang to Bukit Panjang stations on Wednesday evening.

Transport operator SMRT announced the delay in a post on Twitter at about 8.50pm, some 10 minutes after declaring that train services on the line had resumed after an earlier delay. The delay stands at 10 minutes as at 9pm.

SMRT had earlier said on Twitter that shuttle services between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations were available due to a power fault between Choa Chu Kang and Keat Hong stations. There are four stations – South View, Keat Hong, Teck Whye and Phoenix – between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang. The seven-station loop service from Senja to Petir was not affected.

That disruption lasted for about 20 minutes, according to SMRT’s Twitter posts.

This is the first interruption on the Bukit Panjang LRT line since November 2022. Then, a traction power fault halted train service between Fajar and Bangkit stations for a few minutes at about 5.30am.