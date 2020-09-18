Potent papayas: $124,000 worth of drugs found stashed in fruits

SINGAPORE - About $124,000 worth of drugs was found hidden in papayas during an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday (Sept 17).

Eight men - five Singaporeans and three Malaysians aged between 18 and 50, were arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities.

A total of about 375g of Ice, about 37g of heroin,about 135g of ketamine and an Erimin-5 tablet were seized during the operation which took place at multiple locations islandwide.

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers arrested three Malaysians, aged 18, 22 and 27, near Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, where the fruit basket containing the papayas was believed to have been loaded.

Later that evening, CNB officers also arrested two Singaporeans, aged 34 and 50, around Clementi Avenue 4.

CNB officers later arrested another 44-year-old Singaporean in Bukit Purmei.

The three Singaporeans are believed to be linked to the drugs seized from the two others around River Valley Road earlier.