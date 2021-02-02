Postponed National Day Awards Investiture Ceremony 2020 to be held on April 4

SINGAPORE - Last year's postponed National Day Awards Investiture Ceremony (NDI) will be held this year on April 4 at ITE College Central.

President Halimah Yacob will present the awards at the ceremony, which will be split over two sessions and organised in accordance with safe management measures, the Istana said on Tuesday (Feb 2).

The annual National Day Awards, which began in 1962, recognise individuals for their contributions to the civil or military service, social and community work, or for excellent performance in their respective fields.

Last year's in-person ceremony was postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 5,472 individuals in 24 award categories received National Day Honours, announced on Aug 9 last year.

It was topped by former senior minister S. Jayakumar, who is senior legal adviser to the foreign minister. He was awarded Singapore's highest civilian honour, the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction), for his sustained and invaluable contributions to Singapore.

Mr Jayakumar served as a diplomat and minister in a public service career spanning more than 30 years, and continued to lend his expertise on issues such as the Pedra Branca dispute and water agreements with Malaysia after his retirement from politics.

Those at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 were also recognised.

They include recipients of the Meritorious Service Medal: Ms Chan Lai Fung, permanent secretary for national research and development as well as public sector science and technology policy and plans, and chairman of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star); and Associate Professor Benjamin Ong, who helped set up the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).