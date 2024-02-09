Postgraduate degrees are a luxurious expense that parents are not obliged to pay: High Court judge

SINGAPORE - A university lecturer’s appeal to increase his share of the matrimonial assets upon divorce so that his wife bears part of the expenses of their two sons’ future postgraduate degrees was dismissed by a High Court judge.

In his judgment released on Feb 5, Justice Choo Han Teck said the sons’ proposed postgraduate degrees from universities in the United States and Britain are “not reasonable expenses that their parents are obliged to pay”.

Justice Choo added that the sons are mature enough to find ways to fund their postgraduate education without depending on their parents, and that their parents have a duty to support them up to only their first tertiary degree.

The case involved a 63-year-old lecturer, who had a monthly income of more than $20,000, and his spouse, a 52-year-old housewife. They have two adult sons.

Originally from Sri Lanka, the couple are Singapore permanent residents and the wife filed for a divorce after 23 years of marriage.

The man appealed against a district judge’s decision that their marital assets should be split equally, among other things.

His lawyers, Mr Hassan Esa Almenoar and Ms Diana Foo of R. Ramason & Almenoar, argued that he should get 65 per cent of the assets, with the wife receiving the remaining 35 per cent.

The wife was represented by Ms Phoebe Tan of Tan Rajah & Cheah.

The man claimed that an equal division of assets, or 50-50, meant that the burden of providing for his sons’ education fell on him alone, and that this was unfair to him.

His lawyers argued that the district judge, who was not named, erred in dividing the assets equally, as the judge failed to take into account the sons’ past, present and future educational expenses.

Their older son has two more years before he completes his undergraduate degree at a top university in the US. He wants to pursue law as a postgraduate degree after obtaining his first degree.

Meanwhile, the younger son has an undergraduate degree from a local university, and wishes to pursue a master’s degree in Britain.

Justice Choo said that while both parents have a parental duty to support their children’s education, including their tertiary education, “reason draws a line at the first tertiary degree”.

“Parents should not be obliged to provide their children with luxuries – and some educational expenses are clearly luxurious.