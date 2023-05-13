Postal voting by overseas S’poreans could be game changer in Presidential Election: Observers

SINGAPORE - Mr Benjamin Yap, a Singaporean living in Ho Chi Minh City, struggles to remember the last time he voted in an election.

The 56-year-old lawyer is only certain that it was before he moved to Vietnam with his wife in 2005.

The key reason? Distance. He would have had to travel out of Vietnam to cast his vote, as there are only 10 overseas polling stations worldwide, with the nearest one being in Hong Kong.

But on May 3, Mr Yap received an e-mail from the Elections Department (ELD) informing him that he can vote by post to “make voting overseas more accessible and convenient for (him)”.

The e-mail also said to look out for an announcement to start registering as an overseas elector to vote by post, and to check if one’s name was on the register of electors. The register is typically revised before elections.

Mr Yap immediately used his Singpass to restore his name on the register. He is eager to vote in Singapore’s presidential election slated to be held by Sept 13.

“I have been away from Singapore for so long, but I still feel Singaporean at heart. I see my ability to exercise my right to vote as very much intrinsic to my status as a Singaporean,” said Mr Yap, who lives in Ho Chi Minh City with his wife and their 15-year-old son.

He is one of 185,800 Singaporeans living abroad who, if aged 21 and above and not disqualified from voting, will be able to register and vote by post for the first time.

New laws were passed in March to allow postal voting for Singaporeans who are overseas.

Before the changes, they had to travel to polling stations in specified places to vote, a situation that resulted in some being unable to vote when Covid-19 travel restrictions set in across the globe in 2020.

The coming election will also feature another first – special polling stations on nursing home premises, and the deployment of mobile polling teams to collect ballot papers from bedbound voters in the nursing homes.

The ELD plans to pilot the special polling arrangements in nursing homes with more than 50 voters. This will involve 25 to 30 nursing homes and reach out to over 2,000 voters, about two-thirds of registered voters currently residing in nursing homes.

The Straits Times spoke to experts on what the changes to election rules mean for the 2023 Presidential Election.