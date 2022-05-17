Possible study for Keppel Club site

Before Keppel Club is demolished and some 9,000 homes are built on the site, an archaeological study may be conducted on the plot. The National Heritage Board and the Housing Board told The Straits Times that the agencies are considering commissioning an archaeological investigation. Archaeologists and heritage enthusiasts had flagged the site's historical value after HDB announced last month that 6,000 public housing flats will be built there. World War II accounts state that members of the Malay Regiment gathered in the golf links area after the British surrender in February 1942, which indicates that artefacts from the war may still be in the ground. Researchers also say the wider Telok Blangah area is worthy of study.