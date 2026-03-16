Possible road signs, markings for ERP 2 being tested by LTA in Bayshore Drive

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The possible signs and markings for the new ERP system will be in Bayshore Drive for a month for the trial.

SINGAPORE – Possible road signs and markings for the new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system are being trialled on a road in the East Coast area, ahead of the system’s implementation from Jan 1, 2027.

Pictures accompanying a Land Transport Authority (LTA) Facebook post on March 16 show blue circles – each containing a white “E” – painted in the middle of lanes, as well as a section of a road that is painted completely in blue and accompanied by road signs.

The authority said in the Facebook post that the temporary markings will be in place in Bayshore Drive, which is near Bayshore MRT station and Temasek Secondary School, for a month for selected participants to give their feedback.

These participants will gauge how well these road signs and markings alert drivers ahead of the ERP charging locations without an ERP gantry.

LTA also assured motorists that they will not be charged if they drive through the test site during the trial, and that the trial will be progressively expanded to more locations to gather motorists’ feedback ahead of the ERP 2 implementation.

Singapore will fully switch to ERP 2, which uses satellite technology instead of gantries, from Jan 1, 2027.

Under the new system, motorists will be alerted to ERP charging locations through clear road signs and road markings, supported by on-board unit (OBU) notifications.

As at February, about 930,000 vehicles – 93 per cent of the total number here – have been fitted with an OBU, with LTA saying then that it was on track to complete the installation exercise by 2026.

LTA said then that it would start to dismantle the ERP gantries later in 2026, starting with those that are not operational. There are currently 95 gantries across Singapore, of which 22 are in operation.