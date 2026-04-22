Portuguese man nabbed at Changi Airport for allegedly smuggling 36kg of cannabis into S’pore

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Multiple packets believed to contain controlled drugs in a man’s luggage were found by ICA officers at Changi Airport.

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SINGAPORE – A Portuguese man was arrested at Changi Airport on April 14 for attempting to smuggle more than 36kg of cannabis into Singapore.

The 25-year-old arrived in Singapore on April 14 and was slated to leave the next day , the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on April 22 .

The man was made to undergo further checks by K-9 police officers at the Changi Airport Terminal 2 Baggage South Red/Green Channel .

Multiple packets believed to contain controlled drugs in the man’s luggage were found by ICA officers , the statement added. Central Narcotics Bureau officers later made further checks .

A total of 68 packets were found to contain 36.3kg of cannabis , ICA said.

Anyone who imports into or exports from Singapore more than 500g of cannabis can get the death penalty.