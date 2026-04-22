Portuguese man nabbed at Changi Airport for allegedly smuggling 36kg of cannabis into S’pore
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SINGAPORE – A Portuguese man was arrested at Changi Airport on April 14 for attempting to smuggle more than 36kg of cannabis into Singapore.
The 25-year-old arrived in Singapore on April 14 and was slated to leave the next day, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on April 22.
The man was made to undergo further checks by K-9 police officers at the Changi Airport Terminal 2 Baggage South Red/Green Channel.
Multiple packets believed to contain controlled drugs in the man’s luggage were found by ICA officers, the statement added. Central Narcotics Bureau officers later made further checks.
A total of 68 packets were found to contain 36.3kg of cannabis, ICA said.
Anyone who imports into or exports from Singapore more than 500g of cannabis can get the death penalty.