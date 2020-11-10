Port of Singapore named best seaport in Asia for the 32nd time

SINGAPORE - Singapore beat out three other contenders - Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen - to clinch the title of best seaport in Asia, for the 32nd time.

The Port of Singapore won the "Best Seaport - Asia" award at the 2020 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (Aflas) Awards held in Hong Kong on Monday (Nov 9), said the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) on Tuesday (Nov 10).

"This is a testament to the Port of Singapore's efficiency and continued leadership in driving maritime innovation," said MPA.

The Aflas Awards are organised by the publication Asia Cargo News to recognise organisations that demonstrate leadership as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability.

The winners emerged from votes cast by readers of the publication.

"As a global hub port, the Port of Singapore continues to play a key role in keeping global supply chains going, particularly as the world economy starts re-opening," said MPA chief executive Quah Ley Hoon.

"While we are humbled by this affirmation and thank the industry for their support, we will continue to strive to uphold high standards of service and drive initiatives that enable a low-carbon future for the maritime community," she added.