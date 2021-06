SINGAPORE - In 2000, the biggest proportion of resident households - 28.5 per cent - could be found in the $1,000 to $2,999 bracket of monthly income from work. Ten years later, it was those earning $3,000 to $4,999, at 16.2 per cent.

In Census 2020, the largest share - 13.9 per cent - was in the uppermost bracket of $20,000 and over. At the other end, a significant proportion (12.2 per cent) brought home no more than $3,000 a month.