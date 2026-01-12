Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hollin's outlet at Punggol Plaza appears to be its only remaining store in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – When bubble tea fan Victoria Lim tried to get her weekly fix of her favourite beverage from Taiwanese chain Hollin on Jan 5, she was surprised to find that its outlet at The Woodleigh Mall had closed.

Determined to get her hands on the brand’s mango rock salt macchiato, Ms Lim, 28, who works in marketing, visited the Hollin outlet at One Holland Village near her home over the next few days, only to find that it, too, was shut.

She said: “At first, I thought the outlet at One Holland Village was just closed for a day or two. But after several failed attempts, I started to suspect that its closure might be permanent.

“That’s when I googled the outlet and saw that it was listed as permanently closed.”

A quick check on Instagram showed that the company’s Singapore account, which she refers to regularly for announcements on its daily rotation of tapioca starch pearl flavours, had been taken down.

Checks by The Straits Times also found that Hollin Singapore’s Facebook page no longer exists, while its website has been made private. The business is still listed as a live company on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority’s Bizfile portal as at Jan 12.

Further checks on Google showed that Hollin appears to have permanently closed all but one of its outlets in Singapore. Its Punggol Plaza outlet was still operational when ST visited the store on the afternoon of Jan 12.

The Hollin website has been made private. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM HOLLIN WEBSITE

Hollin, which is known for its unique pearl flavours, such as chocolate, matcha and lychee, opened its first store here in Toa Payoh in 2018. At least five more outlets followed – at SingPost Centre, Suntec City, Plaza Singapura, The Woodleigh Mall and One Holland Village.

The original outlet in Toa Payoh shuttered in December 2023, while its outlet in Plaza Singapura closed in April 2025, with both closures announced by Hollin on social media.

As at Jan 12, the beverage company’s outlets at SingPost Centre, Suntec City, The Woodleigh Mall and One Holland Village had been removed from the respective malls’ directories online.

On delivery platform Grab, Hollin’s outlets at SingPost Centre, The Woodleigh Mall and One Holland Village are also listed as closed.

Ms Lim said: “I was so happy when Hollin opened near me at One Holland Village. Now, not being able to have it near home is disappointing, as other bubble tea stores do not have drinks similar to or as nice as the mango rock salt macchiato.”

Some Reddit users have expressed concern about the abrupt closure of the brand’s outlets and social media pages.

Hollin’s outlets at SingPost Centre, The Woodleigh Mall and One Holland Village are listed as closed on delivery platform Grab. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GRAB

Reddit user rae90 said she hoped Hollin was not closing down for good, as it is her favourite bubble tea chain in Singapore.

Another user, Optimus_XIV, wrote: “I really liked the one at SingPost Centre; always bought a cup when I was in the area.”

Some netizens took to speculating on possible reasons for the outlets’ closure, with many citing the intense competition in the industry as popular brands such as Koi and Chagee jostle for consumers’ attention.

ST has reached out to CapitaLand, Straits Retail Property Management Services and Far East Organization for more information on Hollin’s outlets.