Popular blog Sethlui.com refutes claims it does not disclose taking payment for food reviews

SINGAPORE – Mr Seth Lui, who operates a popular blog site featuring food reviews, has refuted allegations that the portal does not make clear that it accepts payment for restaurant reviews.

He added that all articles sponsored by advertisers come with a note making clear that they are paid reviews.

In response to queries, a spokesman for Mr Lui on Thursday said the blogger is aware of the post circulating online that accuse the food blog of featuring local eateries in its reviews in return for payment.

“The allegations are absolutely false,” he added.

Mr Lui, 38, set up the online publication in 2013.

The claims were made by Ms Charlene Yan, 34, who owns an eatery in Everton Park in the Tanjong Pagar area.

Ms Yan, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said she was shocked to get an e-mail from one of Mr Lui’s employees asking if she would like to pay for a spot in a list of the best places to eat in Everton Park.

In the e-mail – a screenshot of which accompanied the post – the employee calls the offer an “advertising effort”, and said her eatery would be assigned a random position on the list for $2,300.

She was also given the choice of opting to be placed in first, second or third place for an additional $400 to $600. Her eatery would stay in the chosen position on the list for at least one year, the employee added.

If she took up the offer, her eatery would get a review of about 150 to 200 words, accompanied by a maximum of two photos, and be promoted on social media. She would also be able to see two drafts of the article and suggest revisions, the employee added.

The e-mail provided examples of similar lists the blogger has done in the past, including Mr Lui’s Northpoint City food guide, which has chalked up more than 57,000 views.

In the post, Ms Yan said the cash-for-review offer was “incredulous”, and questioned the authenticity of Mr Lui’s reviews. She added that she did not contact Mr Lui before she got the offer.