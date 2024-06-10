Pope Francis visit: Elderly, wheelchair users attending papal mass can apply for special tickets

SINGAPORE - Elderly folk and wheelchair users planning to attend Pope Francis’ first mass in Singapore on Sept 12 will be able to make special ticketing arrangements by registering with their parish.

The Archdiocese of Singapore, in a notice on the website dedicated to the event, said each parish has been allocated a limited number of seats for both the elderly and wheelchair-bound users with a valid Person-with-Disability (PWD) card.

Those who do not have a PWD card can still register for the tickets by providing relevant documentation, such as a certificate from a medical practitioner confirming their disabilities.

One caregiver is also allowed to accompany each ticket holder, and they must be able to provide necessary care, such as manoeuvring the wheelchair when necessary, and should be with their charge at all times.

Parishes will make the final decision on who receives the allocated seats, the archdiocese said.

The archdiocese added that the age limit for the elderly – defined by the parishes – is usually 85 years and above.

Elderly participants should be able-bodied and mobile enough to move without constant assistance, it said.

All issued tickets are named and are not transferable.

Should there be a change in the registered caregiver due to illness or emergency, ticket holders can notify their parish-in-charge of the change and provide the replacement caregiver’s particulars.

The archdiocese said the papal mass programme can last about six hours.

“Please consider this when registering, especially regarding any medical needs for such a duration,” it said, adding that all attendees are requested to remain seated during the duration of the mass.

“Anyone who leaves the papal mass venue after the Pope’s arrival will be considered to have left the venue and will not be allowed back into the mass area.”

Successful applicants will not need to participate in the open public balloting system for tickets.

Chartered buses will be available for all participating elderly and their caregivers, which will take them from the parishes to the mass venue and back.

However, wheelchair-bound users and their caregivers will need to arrange their own transport to the venue.

They will be directly informed on accessible entrances, drop-offs and parking.