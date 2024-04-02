Pope Francis expected to visit Singapore as part of Asia-Pacific tour in September: Catholic media

SINGAPORE - Pope Francis is expected to visit Singapore in September, almost 40 years after the late Pope John Paul II drew thousands of Roman Catholics during a brief stopover in 1986.

The de facto Vatican foreign minister, Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, speaking on March 26 to the America magazine’s Vatican correspondent Gerald O’Connell, said the pontiff plans to travel to Indonesia, Singapore, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea in 2024.

America is a monthly Catholic magazine founded in 1909 and published by the Jesuits of the US.

News of a papal visit to the region was first reported by two Catholic media outlets in January – America and EWTN Vatican. The latter, in an article outlining the Pope’s agenda for 2024, reported that “plans are under way” for a 10-day visit to Indonesia, Singapore, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea.

The tour, which was earlier scheduled for August, will mark only the second papal visit to Singapore. When Pope John Paul II visited, he stayed just five hours in the country.