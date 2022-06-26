Pop-up event with immersive rooms simulating harmful effects of drugs opens at Suntec City

SINGAPORE - A new pop-up exhibition will simulate the effects of taking drugs, such as feeling giddy and directionless, in a bid to drive home the anti-drug message.

Opened by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Sunday (June 26), the DrugFreeSG Pop-Up is part of efforts to raise awareness about the effects of drugs on people, families and society.

It also marks the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on June 26 every year.

The pop-up at Suntec City's East Atrium runs until Sunday (July 3) and features two immersive rooms that portray the negative effects of drugs through multi-sensory experiences.

For example, one of the rooms uses warped images and irregular patterns to create a distorted sense of sight - which is one of the physical harms arising from drug abuse - and the sensation of slight dizziness if visitors stare at the images for a while.

There is also another room that showcases preventive drug education messages, and allows visitors to stand for the drug-free cause by dropping folded anti-drug ribbons into a large, acrylic ribbon.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who was the guest of honour at the pop-up's opening, said there has been a liberalisation of attitudes towards drugs around the world.

Associate Professor Faishal said: "We want to develop a community where people know drugs are harmful, and they are able to say 'no' to drugs. They will be exposed to information regarding the liberalisation efforts elsewhere...

"And when they see that, I hope that they will say these drugs are harmful."

He added that it is important to help people understand what drug abusers go through so that they will be able to support their loved ones and community.

The annual CNB anti-drug abuse campaign also included a light-up that saw iconic buildings across the island illuminated in green and white - the colours of the Anti-Drug Ribbon - on Sunday evening until midnight.

The light-up, which is into its fifth edition, involved 35 community partners such as The Fullerton Hotel, Marina Bay Sands and the National Gallery.