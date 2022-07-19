Polytechnics offer more modules to equip students for green economy

All five polytechnics in Singapore are ramping up sustainability courses for their students.

An increasing number of green modules such as environmental management and sustainability design are being introduced to the diploma courses offered by them.

The move is aimed at helping students gain skills and knowledge that will allow them to work in sustainability-related fields, a new area of growth.

The polytechnics The Straits Times spoke to said they have been gradually increasing the number of sustainability modules over the past three years to prepare their students for a growing green economy.

Many of these modules are mandatory and each module takes up one to two hours a week of the coursework.

Mr Tan Jek Min, senior director of industry and lifelong learning at Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), said: "We will continue to equip our learners with the essential skills for them to leverage this new growth area."

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in March that institutes of higher learning are ramping up their sustainability offerings to better prepare Singaporeans for future jobs in the green economy.

He also pointed out that in a SkillsFuture Singapore report last year, more than 450 jobs across 17 sectors already required green skills.

An example of one of these skills is carbon footprint management, which is essential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For NYP, all 10 engineering diplomas include sustainability modules that are compulsory.

Mr Kelvin Tan, 18, who is pursuing a diploma in nanotechnology and materials science at NYP, said such modules are insightful as they help prepare him for the industry.

"We learnt some of Singapore's actions towards sustainability and why we as engineers need to develop a sustainability mindset," the second-year student said.

Students from Singapore Polytechnic's School of Architecture and the Built Environment are also required to take up sustainability modules, such as environmental management. These modules provide students with basic knowledge on the systems and policies used to manage the environment.

Meanwhile, there are also plans for polytechnics to launch more sustainability initiatives next year.

Temasek Polytechnic (TP) will introduce a new fundamental subject on sustainability in April next year and students in all diploma courses have to take this subject.

Mr Wallace Lim, director of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at TP, said: "Students will understand what actions are taken by governments and international organisations to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change, as well as what the students themselves can do to ensure a more sustainable world."

A new specialisation - business sustainability and digitalisation - will be offered by Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) in the coming year. The course will be offered to business studies students from the polytechnic's School of Business and Accountancy.

An NP spokesman said: "Students will learn about sustainability in business operations as well as how businesses can focus on the triple bottom line - profit, people and the planet - through modules such as business in the circular economy and carbon management for business."

Pre-employment training students at Republic Polytechnic (RP) will be able to take minors in sustainability, business, or digitalisation next year.

RP's spokesman said this would provide students with an additional area of study beyond their core subjects and prepare them to succeed in a rapidly changing world.