Polytechnics draw students from secondary schools, JCs and ITE through multiple pathways

SINGAPORE – The three-year polytechnic route continues to be popular with young Singaporeans who are opting for different admission pathways opened up by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in recent years.

Students applying to the polytechnics range from secondary school leavers to junior college (JC) and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students.

MOE said that in 2023, around 21,100 students enrolled in full-time diploma courses across the five polytechnics – Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic.

But only about half – some 10,200 students – who enrolled in the polytechnics did so through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE), held in January every year for O-level students.

The JAE used to be the main route by which students were admitted into the polytechnics, before MOE started opening up other pathways to admit students, including the Early Admissions Exercise (Poly EAE).

First introduced in 2016, the scheme allows polytechnics to admit students based on their skills and talents apart from grades. It has become popular with O-level students as well as ITE upgraders, and has been expanded over the years to admit more diverse groups of students, including working adults.

MOE said the 10,200 figure for 2023 included 4,300 students who had received places through the Poly EAE.

Another scheme that has been expanded due to its popularity is the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP), set up in 2013 to allow Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students to apply directly to polytechnics for a foundation year instead of completing Secondary 5 and the O levels.

The scheme started with about 800 students in 2013, but currently has double the number of successful applicants every year.

In 2023, polytechnics received around 1,800 applications for the PFP, of which around 1,700 students were admitted under the scheme.

Currently, students need to pass all their PFP modules to progress to Polytechnic Year 1, and almost all PFP students have been able to do so.