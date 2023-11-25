Polyclinics must work with the community to promote better health: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – Polyclinics really need to link up with the community in order to maximise their impact on keeping people healthy and practice healthier living, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

This is why Singapore has been “paying quite a bit of attention in ensuring that polyclinics are sited beautifully within the community and amidst community facilities”, he said, at the opening of Sembawang Polyclinic on Nov 25.

The country’s 25th polyclinic is nestled within Bukit Canberra, an integrated sports and community hub, which also houses the biggest ActiveSG gym as well as senior and child care centres. This gives the polyclinic “tremendous opportunity” to interact with other players, said Mr Ong.

It is the third polyclinic after Bedok and Punggol polyclinics to be sited together with other complementary services. The next such polyclinic is likely to be Toa Payoh, which is slated to open by 2030.

But even polyclinics that are not co-located with such health and social promoting facilities can create links with them to benefit their patients, the minister said.

He noted: “Co-locating polyclinics or healthcare facilities with community facilities is only just one aspect, which is the ‘hardware’ aspect. What is more important is how the polyclinics work with the community in bringing better health for Sembawang, and for Singapore.”

With the Health Ministry’s shift towards promoting health, rather than just treating illness, the polyclinic has a Health and Wellness studio that will offer hands-on sessions on how to cook healthier meals; conduct resistance training and other fitness activities.

Sembawang will also be the first polyclinic to work with NParks to create a therapeutic garden where patients and residents can de-stress as well as exercise. When this is ready by next year, patients can simply take the lift to level 3 where the garden starts. The garden extends to the adjoining hillside at that level, and will include a herb garden, and fragrant flowers.

Dr Karen Ng, chief executive officer of the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, which Sembawang Polyclinic comes under, said the plan is to work with partners to empower patients to make positive and sustainable lifestyle changes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, she said: “Our collaboration with SportSG’s Active Health Lab is one example. Our care team helps patients develop exercise goals while Active Health coaches, located just next door, provide customised coaching to help patients achieve their health goals.”

Within the polyclinic proper, care coaches will identify senior patients who are living alone and at risk of social isolation, and encourage them to participate in various active ageing programmes.

The polyclinic expects to treat 500 to 700 patients a day. All its 15 doctors are qualified family physicians. It also has 30 nurses, and about a dozen allied healthcare professionals, including a physiotherapist and four pharmacists.

At Bukit Canberra, the healthier lifestyle message has even spilled over to the hawker centre in the building, where 28 of its 40 food stalls use low sodium salt. Too much sodium increases the risk of heart failure, stroke and kidney diseases.

“Our hawkers here have really done a lot to try to make their food not just delicious, but also healthy,” said Mr Ong, who as a Sembawang GRC MP, is justifiably proud of this development in his ward.