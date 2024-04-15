‘Your dreams will inspire my actions’: DPM Lawrence Wong on becoming next PM

SINGAPORE – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has asked Singaporeans to work with him and his team to write the next chapter of the Singapore story.

In a video message posted on social media shortly after it was announced that he would be sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15, DPM Wong sought the support of Singaporeans “in our shared vision as one united people”.

He said he had wanted to contribute to the Singapore story when he agreed to enter politics in 2011, and never expected then to be asked to serve as prime minister one day.

“I accept this responsibility with humility and a deep sense of duty. I pledge to give my all in this undertaking,” he said.

“Every ounce of my energy shall be devoted to the service of our country and our people. Your dreams will inspire my action. Your concerns will guide my decisions.”

The leader of the People’s Action Party’s fourth-generation team, who spearheaded the Forward Singapore exercise to renew the social compact and has promised a partnership model of leadership, asked Singaporeans to join him in his journey.

“Share your ideas, share your passions and dreams. Walk with me and my team, together we can build a future that shines brightly for all Singaporeans,” he said.

“I seek your trust, your support, and your continued faith in our shared vision as one united people regardless of race language or religion. We will build a democratic society based on justice and equality. Let us move forward as one team Singapore and write the next chapter of our Singapore story.”

In a statement announcing the May 15 date for his swearing in at the Istana, the Prime Minister’s Office said DPM Wong “has the unanimous support of the PAP MPs”.

He will take over from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who will relinquish his office on the same day.

Here is DPM Wong’s video message: