WP's Sylvia Lim files new motion on issues raised by ex-maid Parti Liyani's case

SINGAPORE - The Workers' Party (WP) has filed a fresh motion in Parliament pertaining to the issues raised by a court case involving Ms Parti Liyani, the former domestic worker of former Changi Airport Group and Surbana Jurong chairman Liew Mun Leong.

WP chairman Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) filed the private member's motion, which was supported by fellow WP MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC), the party said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 21).

The motion states: "That this House affirms that fairness, access and independence are cornerstones of Singapore's justice system, and calls on the Government to recognise and remedy its shortcomings in order to enhance justice for all, regardless of means or social status, including facilitating a review of the justice system."

Ms Parti was sentenced to jail for two years and two months last year for stealing $34,000 worth of items from the Liew family.

The Indonesian domestic worker had her conviction overturned by High Court Judge Chan Seng Onn, who questioned the motivation of the Liew family in making the police report and also raised issues with the police investigations.

Ms Lim had filed an adjournment motion on the topic last month, which was not picked for the Oct 5 Parliament sitting following a ballot.

Adjournment motions allow an MP to speak for 20 minutes at the end of a sitting, followed by a 10-minute reply.

A private member's motion is not subject to balloting and will allow all MPs to take part in the ensuing debate.

Separately, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam is set to deliver a ministerial statement on the case in Parliament next month.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan had told Parliament on Oct 5 that Mr Shanmugam's statement is expected to be delivered after the police and the Attorney-General's Chambers complete their review of the High Court judgment.