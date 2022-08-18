WP's Leon Perera takes over from Faisal Manap as AHTC vice-chairman

Workers' Party (WP) MP Faisal Manap has stepped down as vice-chairman of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).

He is replaced by his fellow Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera in the role, in a move meant to give the MPs more exposure in leadership roles, said the town council.

A series of Government Gazette notices published on Monday and Tuesday announced that the changes had taken effect on July 31.

Meanwhile, Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam was reappointed as vice-chairman of the town council. He has held the role since April last year.

Asked about the moves, an AHTC spokesman said they are "part of a rotation exercise among MPs to facilitate deepening of leadership capacity".

The changes came amid uncertainty over Mr Faisal's future, after he and WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh were referred by Parliament to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations over their role in a lying scandal involving former WP MP Raeesah Khan.

Mr Faisal, who is vice-chairman of the party, and Mr Singh could lose their seats in Parliament if they were eventually charged, convicted and fined at least $10,000.

Mr Faisal, who oversees the Kaki Bukit division of Aljunied GRC, had been vice-chairman of the town council since April last year. On the AHTC website, he is listed as chairman of the town council's estate and community liaison committee.

He was also chairman of the town council from September 2018 to April last year, when he was succeeded by Hougang MP Dennis Tan in the role.