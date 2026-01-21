WP rejects PM Wong’s invitation to nominate another elected MP as Leader of the Opposition

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Workers' Party said it takes the view that the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament is the Leader of the Opposition.

SINGAPORE – The Workers’ Party has rejected Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s invitation to nominate another elected MP to the position of Leader of the Opposition (LO).

In a statement posted on the party website on Jan 21, the opposition party said it has told PM Wong its decision, and that it takes the view that the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament is the LO.

This follows PM Wong’s decision to remove WP chief Pritam Singh from the position on Jan 15, citing Mr Singh’s court convictions and a Parliament motion which found him unsuitable for the role.

In a letter to PM Wong dated Jan 21, WP’s leadership said the party was “unable to accept” his invitation to nominate another elected MP to the post as it has its own established processes for electing its leaders.

“In Singapore, the position of LO is a discretionary appointment that the Prime Minister makes,” it noted.

“Despite not having any constitutional or statutory eligibility criteria, we hold the view that the only tenable candidate for the LO position would be a Member of Parliament who is the leader of the largest opposition in Parliament, the Workers’ Party.”

The WP said in its statement that the appointment is conventionally extended to the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament, or decided by the opposition party in question.

“To this end, it is important to reiterate that the LO appointment in Parliament arose out of the political success of the opposition at the ballot box.

“It is the people’s vote that explains the presence of opposition MPs in Parliament.”

The party cited other Westminster parliamentary systems where the title of the LO is established by law and “is not the prerogative or choice of the government of the day or the prime minister”.

This approach expresses the authority and sanctity of the people’s vote, it said.

The party noted that the establishment of the office of the LO had been a step forward in Singapore’s political development.

The recognition of a Leader of the Opposition in Parliament was introduced by the PAP government in 2020, “ostensibly as a result of a recognition of the strong desire among Singaporeans for a greater diversity of views in politics”, it said.

“We continue to focus on our primary duty, to work for Singaporeans and provide a rational, responsible and respectable check on the Government,” it said.

In 2020, then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had appointed Mr Singh as LO. PM Wong re-appointed Mr Singh to the role following the May general election in 2025.

The Straits Times has contacted the Prime Minister’s Office for comment.

The WP has also formed a disciplinary panel to assess if Mr Singh breached its party Constitution following his conviction in court. The panel comprises Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, according to party sources.

On Jan 15, PM Wong had said in a statement that considering Mr Singh’s convictions for lying to Parliament and the view of the House that he is no longer suitable for the role, it was “no longer tenable” for him to continue in the role.

He said his decision was necessary to uphold the rule of law, as well as the dignity and integrity of Parliament.

This meant that Mr Singh no longer has the privileges of the position, which included the right of first reply during parliamentary debates, more time for his speeches and twice the allowance of an elected MP.

The move came a day after the House on Jan 14 approved a motion raised by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah. The motion said Mr Singh’s conduct and court conviction in relation to former WP MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament in 2021 meant that he had fallen short of the requirements and standards expected of an LO.

All PAP MPs and Nominated MPs agreed to the motion, while the 11 WP MPs present in the House dissented.

PM Wong had on Jan 15 also invited the WP through a letter to its top decision-making body to nominate another elected MP to serve as the next LO.

He specified that the nominee should not have been implicated in the earlier findings of the Committee of Privileges that looked into Ms Khan’s case, and that the person nominated must also be able to meet the high standards expected of the office.

“I hope to receive their nomination soon, so that this important position in our parliamentary democracy will not remain vacant for too long,” PM Wong said.