WP pledges to be constructive check on Government amid era of unprecedented disruption

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh said his party would provide alternative ideas and act as a constructive check on the Government in the year ahead, as he reflected on the 2025 General Election that “reinforced the importance of political diversity”.

In his New Year message, Mr Singh, who is also Leader of the Opposition, said the election results are an acknowledgement by Singaporeans that a balanced political system is “not a luxury, but a requirement” for Singapore’s stability and resilience.

The May election, a “defining moment” for Singapore’s democracy, saw the WP solidifying its position in the constituencies it held. It retained Aljunied GRC, Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC with higher vote shares despite the nationwide swing to the ruling People’s Action Party.

It also gained two Non-Constituency MP seats for close contests in Jalan Kayu SMC and Tampines GRC, and is now the only opposition party in Parliament.

Even so, in the constituencies the WP did not contest, the PAP regained significant ground, noted Mr Singh in his message posted on the party’s social media channels.

“This fact alone makes it clear how difficult opposition politics in Singapore truly is and will continue to be moving forward,” he said.

With 12 MPs, the WP now has its largest contingent in Parliament.

Mr Singh said the party would ensure that policies are put through rigorous scrutiny and debate in the House.

To this end, WP MPs have looked at government policy across a wide spectrum of issues since Parliament reopened in September, including calling for transparency following a spate of rail disruptions, he said as he reviewed his party’s parliamentary contributions.

It also advocated a pre-school voucher scheme to ensure affordability in the sector and sought the removal of the annual value of property as a means-testing criterion for healthcare subsidies, among other things.

“As Leader of the Opposition, I emphasised that questioning the Government is a vital feature of our system designed to ensure better results for all,” added Mr Singh.

This role of the Opposition in providing robust checks and balances has never been more critical, in an era of unprecedented disruption, he said.

Reiterating a point he made in his National Day message in August , Mr Singh said the geopolitical conflicts and trade barriers that have marked 2025 are likely to remain for the future. Over the longer term, international geopolitical developments can also threaten harmony in Singapore’s multiracial and multi-religious society, he said.

“While national survival and success drive our national interests, the primacy and importance of upholding international law and norms is in our national interest too. This is particularly critical for a small state like Singapore,” he added.

He called on the Government to be not only efficient, but also fair, as the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence transforms workplaces and displaces some jobs.

He also called for “policy empathy” in dealing with cost-of-living issues, job insecurities and the social realities that Singaporean families face.

Mr Singh pledged that the WP will continue to call for institutional safeguards such as parliamentary select committees for each ministry and a Freedom of Information Act, to ensure that Singapore’s governance remains transparent and accountable to the people it serves.

Concluding his message, he said: “There is no kampung or home town for Singaporeans to return to where they can retire or slow down the pace of life.

“Our lives are rooted in Singapore, and it follows that outcomes for Singaporeans and how they are doing on the ground will continue to matter greatly to the Workers’ Party.”