WP leaders displayed ‘grave neglect’ in allowing conflict of interest at AHTC to persist: Appeal Court

SINGAPORE - The Workers’ Party leaders involved in running Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) were found to be grossly negligent in implementing a process to approve payments to their managing agent, the Court of Appeal said on Wednesday.

The leaders had breached their duty of care by allowing “control failures” to exist in the payments process, the five-member court led by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said in a written judgment.

The court said it appeared the town councillors, who included WP chairman Sylvia Lim, then-WP chief Low Thia Khiang, and current WP chief Pritam Singh, simply took it on faith that FM Solutions and Services (FMSS) was performing the work it was contracted for and being paid to do.

“There was no actual verification of whether work was done,” the court said. “Ms Lim, Mr Low and Mr Singh testified that their role was more to ensure that the cheque payments tallied with the invoices that they were presented with.”

“Furthermore, the supporting documents relied upon by the chairman and vice-chairman were prepared by FMSS’s personnel, which meant that the signatories were not independently informed other than by persons who were conflicted.”

“For completeness, even though Ms Lim gave evidence that she would, on occasion, take such supporting documents away with her to seek clarification instead of signing the cheque at the chairman’s meetings, it is not the town councillors’ pleaded case that this was the standard practice,” the court added.

FMSS was set up by Ms How Weng Fan and her husband Danny Loh, WP supporters who were later appointed deputy secretary and general manager, and secretary of AHTC, respectively.

The court said that while the town councillors and employees had acted in good faith in appointing FMSS as AHTC’s managing agent, they were also aware of the conflict of interest involved, but failed to address it properly.

“The risk of overpayment or at least improper payments to FMSS was clearly present in the town councillors’ minds,” the court said. “But... the payments process instituted was woefully inadequate.”

The court rejected arguments from the WP leaders that their contract making clear that payments to FMSS were to be in fixed monthly sums meant that there was no room for abuse.

It said: “Payments could have been made of fixed sums but the possibility of improperly certified works remained.”