WP leaders awarded costs for appeals in AHTC case

SINGAPORE - Workers’ Party leaders Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang will be able to recover some legal fees in the long-running case involving the party’s town council, after the apex court found they had succeeded substantially in their appeals and awarded costs to them.

The Court of Appeal also agreed the trio could claim for the costs of using more than two lawyers in some instances – an exception to the usual rule – as the case had high stakes for all parties involved and dealt with complex issues of both law and fact.

The Nov 29 ruling followed previous judgments in July 2023 and November 2022 in which the apex court overturned several findings of the High Court, while confirming that senior WP leaders were liable to Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) and Sengkang Town Council (STC) for negligence in certain respects.

Following the July decision, parties made written arguments on the costs to be awarded for the appeals.

In all, $351,965.62 in costs were awarded to Mr Singh, Ms Lim and Mr Low, as well as other town councillors, FM Solutions & Services (FMSS) and its employees. They were also awarded $36,817.01 in disbursements for out-of-pocket expenses such as photocopying and filing fees.

WP town councillors largely succeeded in their appeals: Court

In its latest judgment, the court said the WP town councillors did succeed substantially in their appeals. This included that they were found to have acted in good faith in the hiring of FMSS as AHTC’s managing agent without an open tender.

In July, the apex court overturned an earlier finding by a lower court that Ms Lim and Mr Low had breached their fiduciary duties, and instead found that they had been negligent in allowing control failures to happen at the town council and in other miscellaneous payments.

The court also found that Mr Singh cannot be held liable for negligence in AHTC’s payments process, as he was not given the chance to defend himself against the claim.

As such, the court rejected AHTC’s argument that it was the successful party in the appeals because some WP leaders were found to have been grossly negligent, and that it was thereby entitled to costs.

This argument “cannot be sustained on the facts because most of the issues in the appeals... were not found in AHTC’s favour”, it said.

Instead, it agreed with the WP leaders and other town councillors involved in the case, who argued they should be awarded costs as the majority of claims against them by AHTC and STC were dismissed as a result of the appeals.

This is although liability for some serious breaches was found to have been established even after the appeals, it noted.

Overall, the court said the town councillors were “successful in overturning the outcome reached in the court below on the majority of the issues” and should be entitled to claiming costs.

The costs due to the WP leaders and others are to be borne by both AHTC and STC. STC inherited the case from Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC) after Punggol East SMC was subsumed into Sengkang GRC in 2020.

PRPTC had initiated a civil suit, parallel to AHTC’s lawsuit, to recover losses incurred by Punggol East when the constituency was under the WP and managed by the WP-run town council from 2013 to 2015.

An independent panel appointed by AHTC had taken the WP leaders, several town councillors and the town council’s managing agent to court over $33.7 million of improper payments made by AHTC between 2011 and 2015.

Central to the case is the WP leaders’ hiring of FMSS, which was set up by Ms How Weng Fan and her now-deceased husband, Mr Danny Loh, who were later appointed deputy secretary and general manager, and secretary of AHTC, respectively, while remaining FMSS shareholders and directors.

The High Court found in 2019 that Mr Low and Ms Lim had breached their fiduciary duties to AHTC, and Mr Singh had breached his duties of skill and care, among other findings. The WP leaders then appealed against the judgment.