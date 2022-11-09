WP leaders acted in good faith in waiving AHTC tender, but negligent in payments process: Court of Appeal

SINGAPORE - Workers’ Party leaders and others involved in running the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) acted in good faith when they decided to waive the tender for a managing agent soon after the 2011 General Election, the Court of Appeal said on Tuesday.

In a written judgment that allowed part of the appeals brought by the WP leaders, the five-member court led by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said it found that the leaders do not owe fiduciary or equitable duties of skill and care to AHTC.

These include former WP chief Low Thia Khiang and party chairman Sylvia Lim, who had been found in a 2019 High Court judgment to have breached their fiduciary duties to AHTC, while current party chief Pritam Singh had breached his “duties of skill and care”.

They are still liable to AHTC for negligence in certain aspects, Singapore’s highest court found on Tuesday.

It noted that they were grossly negligent in the payments process to managing agent FM Solutions and Services (FMSS), given that town councillors were aware of conflicts of interest.

This means that they may still be liable for damages.

The judgment comes some 20 months after a February 2021 hearing, where the four lawyers representing the parties in the AHTC appeal were grilled for six hours, as the apex court sought to ascertain if the WP leaders had breached their duties towards their town council and caused $33.7 million to be misspent.

The appeals court hearing followed a High Court judgment in 2019 which held that Mr Low and Ms Lim had breached their fiduciary duties to AHTC, among other things.

High Court Judge Kannan Ramesh had found them liable for losses suffered by AHTC.

The case dates back to 2017, when an independent panel appointed by AHTC launched a suit against the town councillors, including Mr Singh, Mr Low and Ms Lim, over $33 million in improper payments made under their watch.

Part of the case hinged on the hiring of FMSS, which was set up by Ms How Weng Fan and her husband, Mr Danny Loh, WP supporters who were later appointed deputy secretary and general manager, and secretary of AHTC, respectively.

In explaining why the company had been awarded the contract without a tender after the WP won Aljunied GRC in 2011, the WP leaders had said during court hearings that AHTC’s then managing agent CPG was unwilling to continue in its role.

They had also suggested that CPG, which they saw as being aligned with the People’s Action Party, might “sabotage” matters.

This story is developing.

Read the full judgment: https://www.elitigation.sg/gd/s/2022_SGCA_72