WP disciplinary panel on Pritam Singh comprises MPs He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim; former MP Png Eng Huat

(Clockwise from top left) Workers’ Party leader Pritam Singh, Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat.

(Clockwise from top left) Workers' Party leader Pritam Singh, Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat.

Tham Yuen-C

SINGAPORE - The Workers’ Party disciplinary panel set up to look into

the conviction of its leader Pritam Singh

comprises two current MPs and a former MP, said party sources.

Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, as well as former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat have been tasked to determine if Mr Singh has contravened the WP Constitution, following his court conviction for lying under oath, party members told The Straits Times.

Ms He is treasurer of the party while Associate Professor Lim is deputy head of policy research. The second-term MPs are both also members of the party’s current central executive committee (CEC).

Meanwhile, Mr Png, who stepped down from electoral politics in 2020, was MP for Hougang constituency for eight years, and was also previously on the party’s top decision-making body until 2022.

The

disciplinary panel was set up

after the party’s CEC met on Jan 2 to discuss matters arising from Mr Singh’s conviction.

The Straits Times has contacted the WP for comment.

Previously, the party had

set up a disciplinary panel in 2021

to look into

former WP MP

Raeesah

Khan’s lie in Parliament

. It comprised Mr Singh, party chairwoman Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap.

During

the debate in Parliament on Mr Singh’s suitability as Leader of the Opposition

(LO) on Jan 14, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah had said

it was “troubling”

 that the three WP leaders were on the disciplinary panel, given that they had actually known about Ms Khan’s lie early on and “all three had been involved in guiding Ms Khan to maintain her untruth”.

Mr Singh was found guilty by the State Court in February 2025 of lying to Parliament’s Committee of Privileges, which had been convened to look into the lie by the former WP Sengkang GRC MP. The verdict was upheld by the High Court in December 2025.

Last week, he was

removed as LO

by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, a day after Parliament voted to declare him unsuitable for the role over his “dishonourable” conduct.

PM Wong had also invited the WP to nominate another elected MP for the role of LO. In response, the

WP said it would deliberate the matter carefully

and respond in due course.

The WP previously said that the current panel looking into Mr Singh’s conviction will have three months to do its work. Thereafter, the party will hold a special members’ meeting called by a group of cadre members to discuss Mr Singh’s conviction.

Tham Yuen-C is senior political correspondent at The Straits Times, where she covers news about local politics.

