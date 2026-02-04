WP disciplinary panel invites party members to give views on Pritam Singh’s conviction

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The Workers’ Party disciplinary panel investigating party chief Pritam Singh has invited all party members to give their views on the matter.

In messages seen by The Straits Times, the panel has offered members the opportunity to arrange meetings to give their inputs on the probe into Mr Singh for possible breaches of the party’s constitution.

Party sources said these sessions will take place over the coming weeks.

The invitation is understood to be open to all members. This marks a departure from the party’s 2021 disciplinary process for former MP Raeesah Khan, where only cadres – the party’s inner circle – were reportedly invited to weigh in.

The disciplinary panel, comprising Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, was set up after the party’s central executive committee (CEC) – its highest decision-making body – met on Jan 2 to discuss matters arising from Mr Singh’s conviction.

Mr Singh was found guilty in February 2025 of lying to Parliament’s Committee of Privileges. The verdict was upheld by the High Court in December 2025 following an appeal.

The court found that Mr Singh had guided Ms Khan to maintain a lie she told in Parliament in August 2021, and that he lied to the committee about asking her to come clean.

The CEC has directed the panel to determine if Mr Singh has contravened the party’s constitution, and set a timeline of three months for the work to be completed, the WP said in its Jan 3 statement.

In January, all 11 WP MPs present in Parliament voted against a motion moved by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah which found Mr Singh unsuitable as Leader of the Opposition (LO).

The fact that the MPs - including panel members Ms He and Associate Professor Lim - are also members of the CEC has fuelled speculation that Mr Singh is unlikely to be removed from his post as party chief through the disciplinary process.

This is even after he was removed as Leader of the Opposition by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Jan 15.

PM Wong had invited the WP to nominate another MP for the LO role. The party declined to do so, indicating that its leadership has closed ranks behind Mr Singh.

Ms He is WP’s treasurer, while Prof Lim is its deputy head of policy research.

Mr Png, meanwhile, was MP for Hougang constituency for eight years before he stepped down from electoral politics in 2020.

He was previously on the party’s top decision-making body until 2022, and remains a respected figure in the WP.

The panel’s findings are expected to set the tone for a special members’ conference called by a group of more than 20 cadres to discuss Mr Singh’s actions.

The group had asked for the meeting to be held in February, but WP’s CEC has said that it will be held after the party’s disciplinary process is concluded.