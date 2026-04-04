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The Workers' Party said the panel will be presenting its final report and recommendations to the party’s central executive committee in April.

SINGAPORE – A disciplinary panel looking into whether Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh had breached the party’s Constitution, after his conviction for lying to Parliament’s Committee of Privileges, has completed its investigations.

In a statement on April 4, WP said that the panel will be presenting its final report and recommendations to the party’s central executive committee (CEC) in April.

A notice of a special cadre members’ conference, which was requested by a group of cadre members, will be issued within two weeks thereafter.

The disciplinary panel, comprising Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, as well as former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, was set up by the CEC in January and came after the High Court upheld Mr Singh’s conviction in December 2025 following his appeal.

The court found that Mr Singh had guided former MP Raeesah Khan to maintain a lie she told in Parliament in August 2021, and that he lied to the committee about asking her to come clean.

When the formation of the disciplinary panel was announced on Jan 3, WP said the CEC had set a timeline that the disciplinary process be concluded within three months, “to prevent undue delay”.

The panel is made up of senior members of the party.

Ms He is the WP’s treasurer, while Associate Professor Lim serves as its deputy head of policy research.

Mr Png was MP for Hougang for eight years before stepping down from electoral politics in 2020. He also sat in WP’s top decision-making body until 2022, and remains a respected figure in the party.

WP had also said then that its CEC concluded that it was appropriate to call the special cadre members’ conference after the disciplinary panel had completed its work, considering the need for due process.

The letter calling for the conference was signed by more than 20 cadres, according to party sources. Among the issues they hoped to raise was whether Mr Singh should step down as party chief.

In January, all 11 WP MPs present in Parliament voted against a motion moved by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, which found Mr Singh unsuitable to continue as Leader of the Opposition (LO).

Following this, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Jan 15 removed Mr Singh from the role, citing his criminal conviction and Parliament’s opinion.

PM Wong had invited the WP to nominate another MP for the LO role, but the party declined, leaving the post vacant.