WP chief Pritam Singh recaps party’s 2022 debates in Parliament in New Year message

SINGAPORE - Workers’ Party (WP) MPs spoke in Parliament on key issues such as the goods and services tax (GST) rate increase, inflation and housing in 2022, party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said in his New Year’s message on Saturday.

Mr Singh noted that 2022 was a year when much of the world, including Singapore, started living with Covid-19.

Yet, challenges persisted – supply chain disruptions were further stressed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and energy and food supply crises ensued, he added. Inflation rose to levels not seen in five decades, and the rising cost of living became an issue across the globe.

“In 2022, we have strived to improve the lives of communities that we serve and of all Singaporeans, by speaking up in Parliament on key issues of concern to them,” said Mr Singh.

These included objecting to the GST hike and proposing other ways to generate government revenue, such as a wealth tax and making corporate tax more progressive, he said.

The WP also spoke on public housing “where a crisis of sorts has emerged”, said Mr Singh. WP MPs had asked the Government to reveal the costs of developing new flats in November after HDB resale and Build-To-Order (BTO) prices kept rising, he recounted.

“Even when told that some of the data we asked for would not be ‘meaningful’, we pressed on. We did so because Singaporeans have a right to know more details behind one of the biggest financial outlays in their lifetime.”

The party also called for more housing options, such as an expanded public and subsidised rental scheme for the wider population, and to lower the age for singles to buy BTO flats from 35 to 28.

Other topics raised included jobs, retrenchment, re-employment and livelihood issues, as well as proposals to counter inflation.

These included suggestions to sell long bonds to dampen speculative investment, and a temporary stop on further increases in fees and fares that the public has to pay the Government and its agencies, Mr Singh said.

He also thanked residents, volunteers, supporters, donors and party members for their belief, energy, time and ideas.

“I hope you look forward to your journey with us in 2023.”