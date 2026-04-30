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The WP said a disciplinary panel found its chief Pritam Singh had contravened two articles of the party’s Constitution.

SINGAPORE - The Workers’ Party has issued a formal letter of reprimand to its chief Pritam Singh at the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against him.

In a statement on April 30, the WP said a disciplinary panel found Mr Singh had contravened two articles of the party’s Constitution.

The party’s top decision-making body, its Central Executive Committee (CEC), has accepted the panel’s findings after meeting on April 28 and 29 to consider its report.

The WP said the CEC separately considered that Mr Singh did not have any intention to act in a manner contrary to the principles, aims, or objects of the party, or prejudicial to the welfare of the party.

It added that his actions ultimately reflected judgment calls that he had to make.

WP chair Sylvia Lim, its vice-chair Faisal Manap and Mr Singh recused themselves from the CEC meetings, the party said.

This comes after Mr Singh was convicted on two counts for lying to a parliamentary committee.