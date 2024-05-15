World leaders congratulate PM Wong on new appointment

SINGAPORE – A slew of world leaders extended their congratulations to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after he was sworn in as the Republic’s fourth premier on May 15.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang congratulated PM Wong, saying China attaches great importance to the development of China-Singapore relations, reported Xinhua news agency.

Mr Li said that for more than 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1990, China and Singapore have continually deepened mutual political trust and achieved fruitful results in various fields.

He also wishes to maintain close communication and collaboration with PM Wong to promote high-quality bilateral cooperation, and contribute to greater contributions to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X that he looks forward to working closely with PM Wong to advance both countries’ strategic partnership.