Workers’ Party does not endorse any presidential candidate; reiterates objection to elected post

SINGAPORE - The Workers’ Party (WP) says it does not endorse any presidential candidate in the coming election, nor does it call on any of its members or volunteers to assist them in any official capacity.

Responding to media queries, a WP spokesman said the party has, for the past three decades, consistently voiced its objection to the elected presidency and called for its abolition, as well as a reversion to a ceremonial presidency instead.

“The Workers’ Party believes that the current qualifying criteria for presidential candidates is skewed towards PAP-approved candidates, and the (elected presidency) in its current form undermines parliamentary democracy,” said the spokesman, referring to the ruling People’s Action Party.

“It also serves as an unnecessary source of gridlock – one that could potentially cripple a non-PAP government within its first term – and is an alternative power centre that could lead to political impasses,” the WP spokesman added.

WP’s statement comes as the independence of presidential hopefuls Mr Ng Kok Song, 75, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, and Mr Tan Kin Lian, 75, has come under greater scrutiny during the past few days of the hustings.

Political analysts have also said the election is shaping up to be a partisan contest, after several prominent opposition figures endorsed Mr Tan Kin Lian.

Mr Ng, who has positioned himself as the only non-partisan candidate, earlier said there is a danger that Mr Tan Kin Lian, if elected, would be “manipulated” by the opposition party leaders backing him.

At the same time, Mr Ng also questioned whether Mr Tharman being elected would lead to a “oneself check oneself system”, given that the former senior minister had a hand in establishing the rules on how the country’s reserves can be used.