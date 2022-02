SINGAPORE - The Workers' Party (WP) headquarters in Teambuild Centre, a low-rise building in Geylang Road, has been a hive of activity on recent weekends.

Sources say the party faithful have been discussing the next steps the WP should take in the wake of a damaging report by Parliament's privileges committee which called for Ms Raeesah Khan, the party's former MP for Sengkang GRC, to be fined $35,000 for lying to Parliament last year.