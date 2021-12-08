Women who are sexually harassed at work often quit or lose their jobs: Aware study

SINGAPORE - Women who experience sexual harassment at work often go through extended periods of low work productivity and have lower job satisfaction due to strained relationships with colleagues, a study by women's rights group Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) has found.

Many of them end up quitting their job and spending months or years out of work, and eventually take up lower-paying jobs.

The findings were released on Wednesday (Dec 8) in the report 'I Quit': Career and Financial Effects of Workplace Sexual Harassment on Women in Singapore, which looked at the impact of workplace sexual harassment on women's careers.

Aware said that in the short term, the harassed women reported becoming less productive at work and having strained relations with co-workers, resulting in lower job satisfaction.

In the long term, sexual harassment at the workplace has also pushed women to leave their jobs or leave their industries, and some had to move to lower-paying jobs, impacting their economic security, said Aware.

Responding to the study on the same day, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) said in a joint statement that the Government does not tolerate any form of workplace harassment.

It added that there are laws in place to address the problem, such as the Protection from Harassment Act and Penal Code, and relevant agencies have also stepped up education efforts and outreach to companies.

"We note that the report is based on a sample of 39 individuals who have experienced workplace sexual harassment," said the agencies.

"Nevertheless, the report contributes to raising awareness of workplace sexual harassment and the role that society plays in addressing this important issue."

The qualitative study concluded last year, and involved 39 women who responded to Aware's public call for respondents. They ranged from 25 to 34 years old, and worked in a range of industries, with banking and finance being the most common.

They had all experienced sexual harassment in the past five years. These included verbal harassment, such as being propositioned or having crude remarks made about their body, and physical harassment, such as being touched inappropriately at work without consent.

For instance, 28 of them were subject to crude remarks or inappropriate propositions, such as having co-workers comment on their bodies or being asked to go out late at night, and 24 of them experienced unwelcome behaviour such as being touched inappropriately and massaged without consent.

These instances of harassment took place at the office, during business trips, work drinks, and also online. The majority of the perpetrators were bosses or senior staff in the respondents' workplace.

The study also found that more than half of the respondents - 22 of them - did not file any official complaint. Of the 17 respondents who did, five experienced retaliation from their employers and the perpetrators, such as getting negative performance reviews, being denied their bonuses, or even being asked to leave.

Some said they took leave to avoid their harassers, while others went to great lengths to avoid their harassers while at work. In some instances, the women were also ostracised by their colleagues who felt that they were making a mountain out of a molehill.

One respondent described how she tried her best to "find every excuse... to come in late, leave early", after being harassed by her supervisor and clients. She said her work environment turned hostile and she was taken off important projects.

Another respondent who was verbally harassed by her colleagues said people started whispering whenever she walked into the workplace and would also sit far away from her, which "totally changed my attitude towards colleagues".

Of the study's 39 respondents, 22 quit their jobs after being sexually harassed at work, while two were fired.

Eight respondents said they had been forced to leave their industries altogether after being harassed, for fear of having to meet their harasser again. Two said they were left with no choice after their reputations had been tarnished by their highly positioned harassers, which made it difficult for them to find employment in the same industry.

As a result of these changes in their careers, many of the women ended up taking lower-paying jobs, or becoming freelancers or part-timers, and earning less than they used to, said Aware.

Aware proposed that the Government develop a national legislation on workplace sexual harassment and mandate that employers implement gender-sensitive training at the workplace.

In their joint response, the agencies said they have reached out to Aware to seek the consent of the 39 respondents to be referred to Tafep, which was set up by the Government, the National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation to promote fair and progressive employment practices and to handle workplace disputes.

Tafep has been working with Aware since 2019 to handle cases where the complainants have given consent, said the statement. It strongly urged those who have been harassed at work to seek assistance from Tafep's Workplace Harassment Resource and Recourse Centre (call 6838-0969 or file a report here).

All cases will be handled sensitively and with strict confidentiality, the agencies added, noting that the Employment Act and Tafep guidelines protect anyone who reports workplace harassment incidents from wrongful dismissal or discrimination at work.

The agencies acknowledged that Aware's report "highlights some of the challenges faced by those who were affected by workplace sexual harassment".

Aware said in its report that the study builds on an earlier survey of 1,000 respondents on sexual harassment that it released in January.

The agencies said those who experience workplace sexual harassment can also seek civil remedies through the police and the courts under the Penal Code and the Protection from Harassment Act.

"The Government constantly reviews our approach in tackling workplace harassment, and will take the recommendations in Aware's report into consideration," they added.

"It takes a whole-of-society effort to foster safe working environments, encourage reporting of all forms of workplace harassment, and support those who have been affected. MOM and Tafep will continue to strengthen our partnerships with all stakeholders to jointly address workplace sexual harassment."