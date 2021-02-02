Why Singaporeans wishing to travel abroad can't have priority for shots

Vaccines cannot currently be provided to Singaporeans who wish to travel overseas for personal reasons, owing to limited supplies and the need to prioritise their use, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament yesterday.

In response to questions from several MPs, Dr Janil said: "We completely understand the anxiety of some Singaporeans who wish to travel overseas for personal reasons or would like to get vaccinated early."

As vaccine supplies are currently limited, healthcare and front-line workers, as well as seniors, have to be prioritised, he said. "We are therefore unable to provide vaccines at this time to these Singaporeans outside of these groups and seek their understanding."

He said: "When there is greater certainty in our vaccine supply, we will consider allowing these individuals to receive early vaccination. We will announce further details at that time."

More details on the vaccination roll-out to the rest of the population will also be announced at a later date.

Dr Janil said that "good progress" has been made in Singapore's vaccination programme, with more than 155,000 people receiving their first dose of the vaccine as at Sunday.

Healthcare and front-line workers prioritised include swabbers hired by the Health Promotion Board, and staff working at government quarantine facilities, community care and stay-home notice facilities, he said. Essential workers such as those in security services, aviation and the maritime sector have also been vaccinated.

Advance purchase agreements with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Sinovac have been signed, and discussions are ongoing with a few other pharmaceutical companies, Dr Janil said.

But the specific quantity of vaccines ordered and the delivery schedules cannot be disclosed because of commercial sensitivities and confidentiality undertakings in such agreements.

There would be delays to shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines due to an upgrading of Pfizer's manufacturing plant, Dr Janil said. But supplies will continue to be monitored closely to meet Singapore's target of vaccinating all Singaporeans and long-term residents by the end of this year.

Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) and Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) pressed Dr Janil on whether early vaccination can be considered for Singaporeans who want to go overseas for various reasons, such as for their studies, or on compassionate grounds.

Dr Janil replied that a national appointment booking system has been set up, and members of the public will be asked to register their interest at the appropriate time.

Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) asked if the Health Ministry can issue an advisory on vaccines for students studying overseas.

Dr Janil said information will be made available through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its overseas missions on how these students can receive help.

But he cautioned that the total time needed for the vaccination process is "not short", with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine needing about 21 to 25 days between the two doses.

Immunity is achieved only about two weeks after the second dose, he said, and Singaporeans overseas who want to return for the vaccines would have to plan for that.

