What went wrong with the Sports Hub experiment

SINGAPORE - It has been two months since the Government announced that it would take over the ownership and management of the Sports Hub instead of carrying on with the existing public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement. On Monday (Aug 1), Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong shed more light on the matter.

He touched upon the limitations of the current arrangement, the changing environment, and Singapore's growing capabilities and ambition as factors the Government considered when it decided to terminate the relationship.