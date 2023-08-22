What the president can or cannot do: ELD explains

SINGAPORE - The Elections Department (ELD) has released an explanatory note on the role of the president, which has been seen by the candidates of the presidential election to ensure they understand the position.

The three contesting for the presidency are former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian.

The three made a statutory declaration on their nomination paper that they have read the explanatory material and understand the president’s role under the Constitution.

An ELD spokesman said: “Candidates have signed an undertaking to campaign for election as president in a manner that is dignified, decorous and consistent with the president’s position as the head of state and the symbol of national unity.”

Under the Constitution, the president is the head of state and the symbol of national unity. He presides over important national events, such as the National Day Parade and the opening of Parliament, and exercises custodial powers.

The president also stands above party politics and therefore, cannot be a member of a political party.

How the president works with Parliament and the Cabinet

The Cabinet has the general direction and control of the Government, and makes and implements policies. The Cabinet is led by the prime minister, who must command the confidence of Parliament.

The Cabinet as a whole is collectively responsible to Parliament and, in turn, Parliament is responsible for scrutinising and passing legislation.

The Cabinet and Parliament are ultimately accountable to the electorate for the laws and policies that they make.

The Constitution requires the president to act on the Cabinet’s advice in exercising his functions, except in specific areas where the Constitution empowers the president to act in his discretion.

The president’s custodial functions

The Constitution confers on the president a number of custodial powers.

These powers enable the president to veto certain proposed measures, notwithstanding the advice tendered by the Cabinet. These custodial powers fall into three broad categories.

The first category concerns Singapore’s past reserves that were not accumulated during the present term of the Government.

The president is empowered to vet, and can decide to veto measures taken by Parliament or the Government that he considers would draw on past reserves.

For example, the president can refuse to assent to a Supply Bill passed by Parliament if, in his opinion, the Bill would draw on the Government’s past reserves. This extends to key statutory boards like the Housing Board (HDB), Monetary Authority of Singapore and Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board, as well as key government companies such as Temasek and GIC.

The president can disapprove the budgets and transactions of these entities if he considers that they draw on the entities’ past reserves.