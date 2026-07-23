What the Cabinet reshuffle says about Singapore’s strategy for uncertain times

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (fourth from left) announcing a Cabinet reshuffle at a press conference on July 22. With him are (from left) Goh Pei Ming, Zaqy Mohamad, Jeffrey Siow, David Neo and Jasmin Lau.

SINGAPORE – Many Cabinet reshuffles – including the one on July 22, which saw the promotion of several younger political office-holders – spark discussion on what this means for Singapore’s leadership.

But the recent changes are noteworthy for another reason: They point to the country’s priorities in a world where geopolitical crises and technological change have ushered in a new wave of disruption.

With his deployments, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong looks to be strengthening the bench where the uncertainty is greatest, and where Singapore would most benefit from a clear way forward.

One such area is energy, where the challenge is to meet the nation’s growing demands while moving towards a low-carbon future.

To reflect this shift in emphasis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will be renamed the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) from Oct 1.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng will relinquish his current role and focus his full attention on his new post: Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry).

One of his immediate priorities will likely be to deal with the continued fallout from US-Iran tensions, which has caused oil prices to skyrocket.

Beyond that, there is the bigger question of energy security as Singapore works towards its net-zero target.

Among other things, it has plans to import more low-carbon electricity from the region – a move that diversifies clean energy sources but potentially creates a dependency that could leave it vulnerable to future supply shocks.

There is also the nuclear question. At present, the country is studying the potential of deploying nuclear energy, and will undergo an assessment by the UN atomic watchdog in 2027 to determine if it is ready to make an informed decision on whether to do so.

These changes at MTI mean that the ministry – soon to be known as METI – will have three full ministers, among them Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Gan will be Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade), while Grace Fu – who helms the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment – will stay Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

This split of responsibilities suggests that trade, too, remains unsurprisingly high on the national agenda.

Another source of uncertainty is growing anxiety over jobs and AI disruption – challenges which two new Cabinet appointments look to be aimed at tackling.

Jasmin Lau, who was one of six senior civil servants fielded by the PAP in the 2025 General Election, will take on the role of Acting Manpower Minister. This comes alongside her promotion to Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng, who has been NTUC secretary-general since 2018, will return to Cabinet as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Both individuals bring something unique to the table.

Lau, who is also Minister-in-charge of GovTech, will likely be expected to apply what she has learnt in that role and from her stint as Minister of State for Education to help workers gain new skills and come out on top of technological shifts.

At a press conference on July 22, she noted that many workers and companies are trying to navigate such changes.

“Our responsibility going forward is to help them through this change,” she said.

Ng, on the other hand, will have the task of making sure unions’ and workers’ concerns are taken into account at the highest levels of decision-making.

It is work that he has already started while on the backbench. In May, Ng filed a parliamentary motion calling for no “jobless growth” amid AI disruption. It was debated for seven hours by 24 MPs, Nominated MPs and political office-holders, and unanimously supported by Parliament.

The secretary-general of NTUC has traditionally held a position in the Cabinet, starting with Lim Chee Onn, who was appointed as a minister in the Prime Minister’s Office in 1980.

Having Ng in Cabinet will allow him to make “a more impactful contribution to tackle the national challenge which we face”, PM Wong said during the press conference.

Challenging the team

Previous Cabinet reshuffles have often been used to give ministers exposure to different portfolios, but the latest changes also seem geared towards challenging various members of PM Wong’s team to perform at a higher level.

This can be seen in how some individuals’ portfolios remained the same, even as their responsibilities grew.

For example, Sim Ann, who is Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, has been appointed second minister for both ministries.

Similarly, Goh Pei Ming – currently Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development – will be made senior minister of state in both ministries.

Others have been asked to step up and take on expanded portfolios.

Among them are first-term MPs Foo Cexiang and Shawn Loh, who will move up after just over a year on the backbench and take political office as ministers of state.

For all of them, the challenge will be not just to do well in the eyes of the Prime Minister, but also to show Singaporeans they are up to the demands of the job.

Three individuals, in particular, will have a challenging task.

Lau, who was appointed Minister of State for Education and Digital Development and Information following GE2025, is relatively new to politics.

As Acting Minister for Manpower, she will have to not only quickly familiarise herself with a new portfolio, but also be prepared for more public scrutiny than before – especially since her ministry deals with concerns that are currently at the forefront of many Singaporeans’ minds.

The anxieties over jobs and livelihoods also mean that the public will likewise hold Ng to his promises to “champion better wages, welfare and work prospects for workers” and help them navigate change.

In GE2025, Ng won the newly carved-out Jalan Kayu single seat with 51.47 per cent of the vote, beating WP fresh face Andre Low in a tight contest.

Now that he has a role in Cabinet, the way in which he discharges his national responsibilities will impact how voters judge his performance in the next electoral contest.

Finally, Zaqy Mohamad, who is now Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, will have to reassure a community shaken by the news of Faishal Ibrahim’s abrupt resignation on July 20.

He – along with PM Wong and Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam – has met with community leaders to listen to their concerns.

It will take time before the shockwaves of Faishal’s resignation subside.

Taken as a whole, the July 22 Cabinet reshuffle bears several hallmarks of PM Wong’s style.

For one thing, renewal and the injection of new blood is balanced by stability in the form of a continued veteran presence.

There is also an emphasis on developing younger members of the team sooner rather than later, to give them a longer political runway.

This time, it is also a Cabinet built to be resilient and weather uncertainty, in recognition of the bigger challenges that Singapore will have to face.