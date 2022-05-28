What 'mesmerising' foreign preachers say may affect harmony in Singapore

Their speeches are fiery compared with their Singapore counterparts and sprinkled with stories that make viewers laugh, keeping them hooked for hours. Such social media preachers from Indonesia have gained a following in homes elsewhere in the region, including the Republic, in recent years.

Their audience, especially the older generation, might find them "mesmerising", said Mr Muhammad Saiful Alam Shah Sudiman, an associate research fellow with the International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research.