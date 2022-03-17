What China does about Ukraine could affect future world order: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE - What China decides to do about the war in Ukraine could affect the future world order, and he hopes Beijing will assert its "enormous influence" on Russia to help put an end to the conflict, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Speaking to Bloomberg on Tuesday (March 15), Dr Balakrishnan said China has a far bigger stake than Russia in an integrated, multilateral, rules-based world.

"China has enormous influence on Russia, both politically, economically and diplomatically," he said in a transcript of the interview released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"I hope they will assert their influence in the usual (way), with Chinese characteristics, which means quietly, discreetly, but effectively. That is a hope. Whether this is wishful thinking on my part, we will see over the next few days and weeks."

Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine has been described by politicians and commentators as a watershed moment that could upend the international order established after World War II.

Dr Balakrishnan said in the interview for Bloomberg's 7th Asean Business Summit that the war was perhaps even "a bigger moment than the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989", which could create a bifurcated world that would experience slower progress, inflation, less interdependence and more conflict.

What China does will be "absolutely crucial" to the new world order that is emerging, he added, and noted that China has doubled down on the importance of territorial integrity and sovereignty, and has shown some discomfort with the invasion of Ukraine.

"The big 'if' now, is what decisions and actions China takes," said Dr Balakrishnan.

"If you get the deepening of the bifurcation of the global economy, of supply chains, of technology, this will be a very, very different world."

On how the war might play out, Dr Balakrishnan said the likely scenario is a protracted quagmire for Russia, with "some form of frozen conflict with lines of control and a rump state, but probably decades of instability".

Meanwhile, the most dangerous outcome is an escalation leading to the deployment of nuclear weapons, which would be an absolute disaster for the world, he said.

The best possible outcome is that "cool heads prevail and China and the US, and everyone else can facilitate dialogue and negotiations and save lives", he added, noting that this seemed like a remote prospect about which he was not optimistic at this point in time.