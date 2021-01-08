WEF annual meeting in S'pore moved to May 25 to 28

The World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting will now take place in Singapore from May 25 to 28, nearly two weeks later than previously stated.

This is according to an update on the WEF's website. The conference, which gathers top political, business and academic leaders to discuss pressing global issues, was originally scheduled to be held from May 13 to 16.

Hari Raya Puasa falls on May 13.

The WEF did not respond to queries on when and why the meeting date was changed.

The decision to shift the meeting to Singapore from Switzerland was made in the light of the Covid-19 situation in Europe. It will return to Davos in 2022.

Last year's meeting in January saw about 3,000 participants gather in Davos. This year's forum will, for the first time, include a virtual component to allow for greater participation during the pandemic.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said all WEF participants will have to abide by strict public health requirements.

These include undergoing a rigorous Covid-19 testing regimen involving pre-departure and on-arrival tests, as well as adhering to strict safe management measures.

Mr Tan said measures will also be put in place to manage the interactions between the local community and the event attendees.

Specific public health requirements and contingency plans are currently being worked out, and will take into consideration the latest situation in Singapore and around the world.

He added that the Government has been introducing interested local firms and service providers to WEF and its event organiser, PublicisLive, for potential partnerships.