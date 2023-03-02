‘We will turn the corner soon’: Desmond Lee says nearly 100,000 homes slated to be ready by 2025

SINGAPORE - Close to 100,000 private and public homes are expected to be completed between 2023 and 2025, as Singapore ramps up construction to catch up on delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the 100,000 homes, almost 40,000 are expected to be ready in 2023 – the highest in the last five years, including the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Thursday.

This includes about 20,000 HDB flats across 22 housing projects, he told the House.

“Our first priority is to catch up on lost time, and deliver keys to Singaporeans who have been waiting for their homes,” he said. “My colleagues have been working very hard, and we will turn the corner soon.”

The increased housing supply should help alleviate some pressure in the rental market, as those who had been waiting for their keys will stop renting and the new homes will provide additional rental supply, said Mr Lee in response to Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) who had raised the issue of soaring rents.

Mr Lee said HDB has also ramped up the supply of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats and is now “building aggressively and on a very large scale”.

There are now 100 BTO projects ongoing islandwide, and this will increase to more than 150 concurrent projects by 2025, he added.

Responding to MPs who asked why HDB cannot build more flats or build them even faster, Mr Lee said land preparation is a “long and complex process”, as much of the land for housing are not large, undeveloped greenfield sites that can be constructed on readily.

Preparation for greenfield sites includes ensuring supporting infrastructure such as roads and sewers are ready and conducting extensive soil investigations, he said.

Brownfield sites, meanwhile, may require relocating existing users of the site, clearing existing structures and diverting services underground such as cables and sewers.

Impact studies and public engagements will be conducted for sites with ecological and heritage significance, Mr Lee said.

An example is the Old Police Academy site at Mount Pleasant, where studies and engagements began in 2018, seven years before HDB will launch the first BTO project there in 2025.

“So lots of forward planning and preparation is required before we can even begin construction – about five to 10 years of lead time – or even more in some cases,” said Mr Lee.

On top of that, the pace of construction across public and private sectors is going up significantly, he added. “Resources, manpower, and construction capacity are not without their limits.”