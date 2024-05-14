‘We are prepared to relook everything’: Lawrence Wong on a changing society and his hopes for S’pore

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wants Singapore to be a place that embraces different pathways to success, with people from all walks of life assured of the basics – such as housing, education, healthcare and retirement needs – as long as they work consistently.

DPM Wong, who will be sworn in as the next prime minister on May 15, added that in considering the best way to take Singapore forward, the country is prepared to relook fundamental assumptions as society’s circumstances, needs and expectations change.

“It is not so much that we are going to slay a sacred cow for the sake of doing so,” he said in an hour-long interview on May 10, where he outlined his approach to governance and his aspirations for Singapore.

“But we are prepared to re-examine all our assumptions and consider, under different circumstances, different societal expectations and needs – what might we do differently?”

This process started with the Forward Singapore exercise, said DPM Wong, who launched the movement to refresh the social compact together with the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) fourth-generation leadership team.

For instance, Singapore has updated its definition of public housing and substantially improved the SkillsFuture scheme.

The upcoming unemployment benefit scheme, which the Government will announce details of soon, is also something that Singapore had previously said it would not have, DPM Wong added.

“Now, under different circumstances, recognising that the economic environment is going to be more volatile, that the pace of change will be faster, technological advancements are continuing and therefore jobs will be disrupted more and more, we feel it is necessary to have some support system in place.”

DPM Wong said the system must leave Singaporeans assured that they will be able to bounce back stronger from setbacks.

“And this assurance, this support, has to be provided not just by the Government alone, but it also has to be something provided by all of us in society.”