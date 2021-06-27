Ways to participate

A total of 25 Alliances for Action (AfAs) have been created in the past year bringing together Singaporeans, the Government and other organisations to focus on areas like creating new economic opportunities for workers, ensuring social mobility, building a more inclusive society and building a greener nation.

Here are some alliances people can participate in.

LOWER-WAGE WORKERS

Formed in March, the AfA has about 50 members looking at strengthening respect and appreciation for such workers, encouraging employers to provide supportive working environments, improving support for upskilling, and supporting progressive wages. People can submit their ideas at www.ideas.gov.sg/public/Alliance_For_Action_ For_Lower_Wage_Workers

ONLINE ORDERING FOR HAWKERS

The latest AfA aims to help hawkers learn to use online ordering and delivery platforms, to support Singapore's hawker culture. So far, hawkers, community partners and e-ordering platform providers have come together to identify challenges faced by hawkers. People who want to be updated about this AfA can go to www.sdo.gov.sg/programmes/hawkers-go-digital

YOUTH STEWARDS FOR NATURE

Groups of young people will be recruited to study and develop solutions to problems relating to urban greenery and biodiversity, such as tackling the issue of wildlife feeding, under the mentorship of National Parks Board (NParks) staff. Those interested can contact NParks at YSN@nparks.gov.sg

EMERGING NEEDS AND VOLUNTEERISM

This alliance focuses on three main areas: increasing support for mental wellness in the community, providing opportunities for seniors to gain new skills to help them better navigate a post-Covid-19 landscape, and aggregating demand and supply of donations-in-kind in response to the pandemic. People who want to participate or give suggestions can contact the SG Cares Office at SGCares@mccy.gov.sg

BUILDING A BRIGHTER FUTURE Covid-19, instead of throwing the Singapore Together movement off course, has strengthened our sense of purpose, and surfaced areas for more urgent action. The pandemic has convinced me that our people have the conviction and will to recover and build a brighter shared future post-Covid-19, and that this future is within our reach. DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER HENG SWEE KEAT

BEYOND COVID-19 TASK FORCE

The task force, set up in May last year to boost the resilience of the social service sector through digitalisation, strengthening manpower and enhancing leadership capabilities, completed its work in April and has shared its recommendations with social service agencies. The National Council of Social Service is launching several initiatives in the coming months to support the sector in its transformation. Social service agencies and people who want to participate can contact planning@ncss.gov.sg

Those who want to provide funds can also give to the Community Capability Trust through Community Chest.

Tham Yuen-C