Water recycling requirements to be mandated for water-intensive industries: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE - To help reduce water consumption in water-intensive industries, PUB will be mandating recycling requirements for new projects in these sectors from Jan 1, 2024, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Thursday.

These include projects in the wafer fabrication, electronics and biomedical industries, which account for about 17 per cent of non-domestic water demand, she noted.

The national water agency said with Singapore consuming about 440 million gallons of water per day and total water demand expected to almost double by 2065, recycling water can help companies by reducing their water bills and contributing to their long-term competitiveness.

PUB added that a major source of water demand growth is expected to come from the non-domestic sector, where demand is projected to increase from 55 per cent of total consumption currently to more than 60 per cent.

“There is also high potential for water recycling in these industries, as their used water streams can be effectively recycled when segregated at source. In addition, some waste water streams from the electronics and biomedical plants are fairly clean, making it easier to recycle with minimal treatment required,” it said.

Therefore, water fabrication plants involved in front-end semiconductor manufacturing, which consume at least 60,000 cubic m of water annually, would have to recycle at least 50 per cent of their water consumption.

Likewise, electronic and biomedical plants which consume the same volume of water annually would be required to recycle their specified waste streams.

With these measures in place, PUB said that the water savings could reach nine million gallons of water per day – equivalent to 15 Olympic-sized swimming pools daily – from 2035 onwards.

The agency has consulted companies from the affected industries, and said that the companies have found the new recycling requirements to be achievable for new projects.

The median water recycling rate among existing wafer fabrication plants currently stands at 43 per cent, PUB noted.