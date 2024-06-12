Watch: PM Wong, Malaysian PM Anwar hold joint press conference in Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be holding a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim to mark the end of his first overseas trip since he took office in May.

The two-day trip started on June 11 with a visit to Brunei, where PM Wong was hosted to lunch by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and they affirmed the special relationship between both sides.

During a speech at the lunch, PM Wong spoke of how Singapore and Brunei have stood by each other over the decades, and will continue to be natural partners as two small countries navigating an increasingly dangerous and turbulent world.

PM Wong left for Malaysia for the second leg of his trip on the evening of June 11. In Kuala Lumpur, he met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, and other Malaysian leaders such as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development Zahid Hamidi and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof.